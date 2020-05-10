GOMEZ, Greta J. (Feldman) 81, of Treasure Island, passed away May 2, 2020. She modeled for many years in the Tampa, Sarasota and St. Petersburg area before selling real estate and working as an Interior Decorator. Greta continued her success in sales with health and life insurance, but her passion for creativity lead her to opening her own hat and visor business. She was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel. She loved playing tennis, poker, bridge and golf with her many friends. She is survived by her loving sons, Dr. Rex L. Gomez (wife, Debbie) and Robb J. Gomez (wife, Lisa), with whom she was very proud; four grandsons, Dr. Justin Gomez (wife, Amanda), Joel Gomez, Joshua Gomez (wife, Breanna), and Blake Gomez; two great-grandchildren, Hanna and Jacob. There will be a private burial for her immediate family at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Greta's memory to Suncoast Hospice at www.suncoasthospice.org. Condolences may be shared with family at: www.DavidCGross.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.