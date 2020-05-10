Greta Gomez
GOMEZ, Greta J. (Feldman) 81, of Treasure Island, passed away May 2, 2020. She modeled for many years in the Tampa, Sarasota and St. Petersburg area before selling real estate and working as an Interior Decorator. Greta continued her success in sales with health and life insurance, but her passion for creativity lead her to opening her own hat and visor business. She was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel. She loved playing tennis, poker, bridge and golf with her many friends. She is survived by her loving sons, Dr. Rex L. Gomez (wife, Debbie) and Robb J. Gomez (wife, Lisa), with whom she was very proud; four grandsons, Dr. Justin Gomez (wife, Amanda), Joel Gomez, Joshua Gomez (wife, Breanna), and Blake Gomez; two great-grandchildren, Hanna and Jacob. There will be a private burial for her immediate family at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Greta's memory to Suncoast Hospice at www.suncoasthospice.org. Condolences may be shared with family at: www.DavidCGross.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Chapel Hill Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
Thank You.
