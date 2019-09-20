Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greta Myers. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Service 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Pinellas Park , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MYERS, Greta Teresa beloved wife, mother, and Nona died peacefully at the Bay Pines VA Hospital on August 9, 2019 surrounded by her 5 children. Greta lived her life to the fullest. She graduated from Slippery Rock College in PA with a degree in nursing. Shortly thereafter, Greta was commissioned into the Navy as a Navy nurse. She met her future husband, a marine named Jim and was married at Camp Pendleton, CA in 1952. She and Jim were married for 65 years until his death last year. Greta and Jim were world travelers visiting 6 continents and living on 3. They spent their last 30 years in Florida where Greta was president of the Florida Orchestra Guild, the Stuart Society of the Museum of Fine Arts and the St Anthony's Hospital Auxiliary. She especially enjoyed being a docent at the Museum of Fine Arts for 20 years. Greta is survived by her five children, daughter, Debbie Reese; son, Craig Myers and wife, Maureen; daughter, Denise Knox and husband, Ed; son, David Myers and wife, Barbara; and daughter, Lisa Camp and husband, Chuck. Her 10 grandchildren include granddaughter, Melanie Morrow and husband, David; granddaughters, Megan and Laura Myers; Kaitlyn Priest and husband, Greg; granddaughters, Danielle and Samantha Knox, and Jessica Camp; grandsons, Bradley and Mitchell Myers, and Henry Camp. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinellas Park at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Online memorial and guestbook at:

