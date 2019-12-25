SEWELL, Gretta Bellas (Paige) It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that the family of Gretta Paige Bellas Sewell announces her passing December 17, 2019, after a short and intense battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Brooklyn in 1956, Gretta grew up in St. Petersburg, attended St. Paul's Elementary and Notre Dame Academy, and graduated from Lakewood High School. A devoted FSU Seminole and a paralegal in New York and St. Petersburg, Gretta brought her grace, charm, and talents to a number of service and philanthropic organizations in St. Petersburg, including St. Petersburg Business and Professional Women, League of Women Voters, St. Petersburg Women's Chamber of Commerce, Boley Angels, All Children's Hospital Guild, Women's Service League, and the Queen's Court. In 2017, her accomplishments were recognized when she was designated a Queen of Hearts Princess. Gretta is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Spracklen-Curran; son-in-law, Andrew Curran; and beloved granddaughter, Abigail; her son, Theodore Bellas; her sister, Teresa Cookson; and brother-in-law, John Amiro; her cousin, Andrea Carroll; and her husband, Dr. Jim Sewell. She also leaves behind countless friends who shared her life, her smiles, her commitment to the community, and her laughter over the years. Services will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 515 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, 10 am, January 3, 2020. Gretta has asked in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to Boley Foundation, 445 31st Street North, St. Petersburg, Florida 33713. Community Cremation

