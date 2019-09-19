BURTON, Grindle 56, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sept. 8, 2019. She's survived by her dearest mother, Johnnie Mae Turner; sons, Keeyon Turner and Jamal Burton; daughter, Yadrerce Turner; sister, Sharen Turner; nine grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 4-8 pm at the church, with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral service is Saturday, Sept. 21, 12 noon at Greater St. Paul M.B. Church, 535 33rd St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019