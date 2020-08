BOLER, Griselda DeCastro 101, of St. Petersburg, passed away July 31, 2020 after an amazingly full and happy life. Above all she was a loving mother dedicated to family. She is survived by six children, Kenneth S. Peale, Robert Boler, Richard (Sydney) Boler, Griselda (David) Forbes, Raymond (Connie) Boler and Ivette Boler. Also nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the charity of your choice