GRAY, Grover Leander III
"Doc" went to be with the Lord June 7, 2019 in New Port Richey, FL. He is predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Hall and survived by his children, Pam, Cheryl, Steven, Diane and David; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and longtime companion, Barbara Armstrong. Doc served in Korea in the 101st Airborne. He was awarded the Korean War Service Badge with three Bronze Service Stars for his heroic actions while serving. Doc was a square dance caller for over 40 years. Celebration of Life service will be at 10 am, Saturday, July 13 at Calvary Chapel Worship Center, in New Port Richey.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019