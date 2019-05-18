Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guido Tiozzo. View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Send Flowers Obituary

TIOZZO, Guido



82, passed away May 15, 2019. Born in Venice, Italy, November 14, 1936 to the late Iginio and Santa Tiozzo, Guido left his home in Venice, Italy at age 19 and moved to Switzerland where he began his trade in restoration at the Hotel des Bergues in Geneva. One year later, he transferred to the Savoy Hotel in London where he continued to master his trade for a few years. After which he opened several restaurants in London until he moved to Freeport, Bahamas in the mid 60's where he married and had his only son Gino. After which he returned to Venice and opened a restaurant and bar in Campo Sauto Stefano named DeVidi. In 1984, he came to Tampa to open Donatello Restaurant which he successfully operated for almost 35 years. Guido leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Alessandra; his son and daughter-in-law, Gino and Sana his four grandchildren, Kiara, Amaya, Fiero and Leandro. Guido was an animal lover who also leaves behind three dogs, Bianca, Gigetto and Lolita. He was a generous man and known by many as a gentleman. He was loved and will be fondly remembered by many in the Tampa community for his gracious smile, his kiss and his rose. Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, 4-7 pm, at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Guido's name to or Pet Pal Animal Shelter.

TIOZZO, Guido82, passed away May 15, 2019. Born in Venice, Italy, November 14, 1936 to the late Iginio and Santa Tiozzo, Guido left his home in Venice, Italy at age 19 and moved to Switzerland where he began his trade in restoration at the Hotel des Bergues in Geneva. One year later, he transferred to the Savoy Hotel in London where he continued to master his trade for a few years. After which he opened several restaurants in London until he moved to Freeport, Bahamas in the mid 60's where he married and had his only son Gino. After which he returned to Venice and opened a restaurant and bar in Campo Sauto Stefano named DeVidi. In 1984, he came to Tampa to open Donatello Restaurant which he successfully operated for almost 35 years. Guido leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Alessandra; his son and daughter-in-law, Gino and Sana his four grandchildren, Kiara, Amaya, Fiero and Leandro. Guido was an animal lover who also leaves behind three dogs, Bianca, Gigetto and Lolita. He was a generous man and known by many as a gentleman. He was loved and will be fondly remembered by many in the Tampa community for his gracious smile, his kiss and his rose. Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, 4-7 pm, at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Guido's name to or Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 18 to May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close