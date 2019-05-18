TIOZZO, Guido
82, passed away May 15, 2019. Born in Venice, Italy, November 14, 1936 to the late Iginio and Santa Tiozzo, Guido left his home in Venice, Italy at age 19 and moved to Switzerland where he began his trade in restoration at the Hotel des Bergues in Geneva. One year later, he transferred to the Savoy Hotel in London where he continued to master his trade for a few years. After which he opened several restaurants in London until he moved to Freeport, Bahamas in the mid 60's where he married and had his only son Gino. After which he returned to Venice and opened a restaurant and bar in Campo Sauto Stefano named DeVidi. In 1984, he came to Tampa to open Donatello Restaurant which he successfully operated for almost 35 years. Guido leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Alessandra; his son and daughter-in-law, Gino and Sana his four grandchildren, Kiara, Amaya, Fiero and Leandro. Guido was an animal lover who also leaves behind three dogs, Bianca, Gigetto and Lolita. He was a generous man and known by many as a gentleman. He was loved and will be fondly remembered by many in the Tampa community for his gracious smile, his kiss and his rose. Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, 4-7 pm, at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Guido's name to or Pet Pal Animal Shelter.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 18 to May 19, 2019