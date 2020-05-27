Or Copy this URL to Share

BROWN, Gurdis Louise Taylor 73, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her Heavenly home May 20, 2020. She is survived by her son, Barry (Becky) Brown; sisters, Erma Drayton, Loretha Anderson and Odessa Fields; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 30, 10 am, at New Hope M.B. Church, 2120 19th Street S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



