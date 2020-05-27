Gurdis BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gurdis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, Gurdis Louise Taylor 73, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her Heavenly home May 20, 2020. She is survived by her son, Barry (Becky) Brown; sisters, Erma Drayton, Loretha Anderson and Odessa Fields; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 30, 10 am, at New Hope M.B. Church, 2120 19th Street S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Hope M.B. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved