1/1
Gus STANSELL
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANSELL, Gus L. 90, of Gibsonton, Florida, born on December 9, 1929, entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a combat engineer in the Korean War. He loved his family dearly, and enjoyed fishing. He is survived by his wife, a true love story, of 66 plus years, Barbara Stansell; daughter, Sandra Shoop of Wimauma; grandchildren, Brian L. Shoop (Kelly) of Wimauma, and Justin M. Shoop (Sandy) of Wimauma; great-grandchildren, Logan, Colton, and Briley; and sister, Rosemary Adams of Odessa. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jerry L. Shoop. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25 at 11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Committal to follow at Alderman-Pelote Cemetery, Lithia. Masks are required, and for those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at: facebook.com/hopewellfuneral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Expressions of condolence at www.hopewellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Stansell Family for the loss of your loved one, Gus, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved