STANSELL, Gus L. 90, of Gibsonton, Florida, born on December 9, 1929, entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a combat engineer in the Korean War. He loved his family dearly, and enjoyed fishing. He is survived by his wife, a true love story, of 66 plus years, Barbara Stansell; daughter, Sandra Shoop of Wimauma; grandchildren, Brian L. Shoop (Kelly) of Wimauma, and Justin M. Shoop (Sandy) of Wimauma; great-grandchildren, Logan, Colton, and Briley; and sister, Rosemary Adams of Odessa. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jerry L. Shoop. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25 at 11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Committal to follow at Alderman-Pelote Cemetery, Lithia. Masks are required, and for those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at: facebook.com/hopewellfuneral
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. Expressions of condolence at www.hopewellfuneral.com
