Gussie HARRIS

HARRIS, Gussie E. of Safety Harbor, Florida, transitioned on Sept. 28, 2020. A native and life long resident of Clearwater/Safety Harbor. Cherished memories her husband of 65 years Willie B. Sr.; her children, Willie B. Jr. (Debra); Patricia, Marsha (Willie) and Stephanie; eight grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Earl Rayner (Harriete), two sisters, Essie Rayner-Jones, Shirley Rayner-Bell (Cornelius); and other relatives and friends. Grave side services Saturday, October 10, 2 pm at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Clearwater with Visitation on Friday 5-7 pm at The Lighthouse Church of Jesus Christ of The Apostolic Faith, Largo. Smith-Young FH & CS.



