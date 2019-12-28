BUTLER, Gustine beloved father and life-long resident of Tampa passed away and joined his loving wife, Dottie, in heaven on December 24, 2019. Gus was 88. Gus is survived by his children, John, Steve, Susan and Ron; his grandchildren, Amy, Steven, Eric, Matthew, Madeline and Rachael and four great-grandchildren. Gus graduated from and HHS and married Dottie in 1954. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together before Dottie when home to be with her Lord and Savior in 2018. Gus was a retired TFR deputy chief. A funeral service is scheduled for 3 pm on December 29 at the Garden of Memories Chapel on 4207 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dottie's memory to the Foster Care Ministry of the Florida Baptist Children's Homes, 1015 Sikes Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33815.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019