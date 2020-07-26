1/1
Guy CASTAGLIOLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASTAGLIOLA, Guy T., 76, of Valrico, Florida, passed away July 19, 2020. He grew up in Valley Stream, New York, and came to Valrico from Bowie, Maryland, where he worked as an auditor for the Veterans Administration. Guy graduated from Valley Stream Central High School in 1962 and went on to get a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He was one of the early pioneers in setting up urban 4-H clubs for city kids and giving them a summer experience at a camp farm on Long Island. Guy served and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He had many hobbies and a fabulous voice. He sang for Opera Tampa in Turandot and was a member of Una Voce, a vocal group. Survivors include brother, Paul (Cheri) of Treasure Island; and two sisters, Anne Lawrence of Brandon and Grace Lewis (Al) of Valrico. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved