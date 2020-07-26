Guy CASTAGLIOLA

CASTAGLIOLA, Guy T., 76, of Valrico, Florida, passed away July 19, 2020. He grew up in Valley Stream, New York, and came to Valrico from Bowie, Maryland, where he worked as an auditor for the Veterans Administration. Guy graduated from Valley Stream Central High School in 1962 and went on to get a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He was one of the early pioneers in setting up urban 4-H clubs for city kids and giving them a summer experience at a camp farm on Long Island. Guy served and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He had many hobbies and a fabulous voice. He sang for Opera Tampa in Turandot and was a member of Una Voce, a vocal group. Survivors include brother, Paul (Cheri) of Treasure Island; and two sisters, Anne Lawrence of Brandon and Grace Lewis (Al) of Valrico. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Heart Association
.