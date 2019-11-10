|
|
DIRSCHERL, Guy Lloyd A good man passed away October 27, 2019. Guy Lloyd Dirscherl, a man of the outdoors, with fishing in his soul, has moved on to productive waters. At age 66, Guy passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family. Son of the late Robert J. and Virginia Bigham Dirscherl, Guy was born May 19, 1953, in Batesville, Indiana. Growing up in small-town Dunedin, Guy led an idyllic life of boating, skiing, and best of all, fishing. Guy graduated from Dunedin HS in 1971 and received his BS in Civil Engineering at the University of South Florida. He retired from Bay Pines VA Medical Center as Assistant Chief of Engineering after a successful 30-year career. Guy married the catch of his life, Barbara Smith, with whom he enjoyed 46 years of marriage and a wonderful life together. Guy is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; their two children, Max (Stephanie) and Hayley (TJ) Ackerman; and grandson, Beau Ackerman - all of whom were the center of his universe. Guy is also survived by his sister, Kandy (Pat) Whitehurst, and brothers, Robert Jr. (Diane) Dirscherl, George (Donna) Dirscherl, and Dan (Kim) Dirscherl. He was loved and admired by family and a host of long-time friends. Guy loved life, and especially enjoyed nature. Anyone who has spent time with Guy quickly learned how to bait a hook and reel in a keeper. Ever an optimist, he was always ready for one more cast. Guy has been a role model as a friend, boss, husband, and father. His youthful spirit, humor, kindness, and love for his family will remain in the hearts of all the lives he touched. He will always be remembered with a smile and a twinkle in his eye. Tight lines, Guy. A memorial celebration of Guy's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Guy can be made to , Fisher House Foundation, or Ocean Conservancy. MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019