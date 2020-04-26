MILLER, Guy Sr. 59, of Tampa passed away peacefully at home April 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine; parents, May and Roger Miller; children, Mary Kathleen, Guy Jr. (Beth), and Michael Guy; stepchildren, Brian Arrighi (Teresa) and Kendra Kitchen (Jeremy); siblings, brother, Brian and sister, Dawn. Guy is also survived by seven grandchildren, Savannha, Harley, Garrett, Avery, Caden, Ashton, and Ava; also many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. Guy was everyone's "go to" person. He had an amazing gift to repair and build anything of a mechanical nature. Whether he knew you or not, Guy was always more than willing to help anyone in need. His humor, his love, his smile, his thoughtfulness will forever be missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date, donations may be made to Lifepath Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020