PHILIPSEN, Guy D. Sr. 64, of Thono- tosassa, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Guy was born July 11, 1955 in East Meadow, New York. Guy was preceded in death by his father, Edward Philipsen; mother-in-law, Irene Soden; and father-in-law, Lawrence Soden. Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Patti Philipsen; son, Guy Philipsen Jr. (Cortney); his daughters, Tiffany Pope (Chad) and Elizabeth Mace (Timothy); brothers, Kenneth Philipsen (Monica) and Eddie Philipsen (Vickie); and grandchildren, Riley, Lily, Ava, Jameson, Sophia, and Jacob. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, September 7, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9715 N. 56th St., Temple Terrace. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019