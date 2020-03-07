Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
HIRSCHFIELD, Gwen cherished wife, mother and friend, died peacefully after a long illness on March 5, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO, April 25, 1939 to Jean and Martin Morein. As a Registered Gastroenterology Nurse, Gwen cared for so many at Morton Plant Hospital. Gwen was a dedicated member of Temple B'Nai Israel's Sisterhood, Inter-Faith and Mitzvah Day Committees. She also volunteered at Religious Community Service's Spouse Abuse Haven. Gwen's annual, festive open-door Chanukah parties raised funds for RCS. Gwen and Jan traveled the world. Gwen forged lifelong friendships as a 45 year member of a Book Club. Gwen is survived by her husband, Dr. Jan; brother, Michael Morein (Victoria); daughter, Elisa (Jay Goldklang); son, Eric (Deb); grandchildren, Ben and Samantha Goldklang, Eden and Avery Hirschfield; close friends, Alison Bellack North, Marilyn Sapperstein; and nursing school classmate, Gail Spector Lewis. Funeral Services will be held at Temple B'Nai Israel, 1685 So. Belcher Rd., Clearwater at 1 pm, Sunday March 8, followed by graveside service at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2020
