Gwen ROHRS

ROHRS, Gwen J. 79, of Largo, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side August 31, 2020. Gwen fought and beat both colon and Stage 4 lung cancer over the past five years. She ultimately succumbed to Alzheimer's after a long battle. Gwen is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Dick Rohrs; their daughter, Carla (Greg) Woy-cio; two sons, Carl Rohrs Jr. (Laurie) and Jeffrey (Denise) Rohrs; their beloved grandchildren, Scott and Larisa Woycio, Kaleb and Mason Rohrs, and Rachel Rohrs. Gwen was preceded in death by her eldest grandson, Jason Woycio, who forever gave her the name "Ninny". A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice in Gwen's memory. Visit Gwendolyn Rohrs expanded obituary at: www.alifetribute.com