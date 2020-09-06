1/1
Gwen ROHRS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROHRS, Gwen J. 79, of Largo, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side August 31, 2020. Gwen fought and beat both colon and Stage 4 lung cancer over the past five years. She ultimately succumbed to Alzheimer's after a long battle. Gwen is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Dick Rohrs; their daughter, Carla (Greg) Woy-cio; two sons, Carl Rohrs Jr. (Laurie) and Jeffrey (Denise) Rohrs; their beloved grandchildren, Scott and Larisa Woycio, Kaleb and Mason Rohrs, and Rachel Rohrs. Gwen was preceded in death by her eldest grandson, Jason Woycio, who forever gave her the name "Ninny". A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice in Gwen's memory. Visit Gwendolyn Rohrs expanded obituary at: www.alifetribute.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
(727) 559-7793
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved