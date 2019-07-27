LOW, Gwendoline
77, of Brandon, passed away July 18, 2019. Gwendoline was born in London, England to Henry and Beatrice Paul. She was very active in the community, volunteering at her church, the Straz Center, with Habitat for Humanity, and serving as a Guardian Ad Litem. She was also involved with the D-Group and the Young at Heart Social Groups. She enjoyed dancing, exercise, and was a part of a Dragon Boat Racing Team. Gwendoline is survived by her loving family; daughter, Sandra (David) Panos of Riverview, FL; brothers, Dereck Paul, Len Paul, and Alan Paul all of England; sisters, Evelyn Dale of Seattle, WA and Margaret Young of England; grandchildren, Michael (Tobie) Panos of Martinsville, VA and Whitney Panos of Riverview; and great-granddaughter, Taelyn Panos of Martinsville, VA. Her Celebration of Life is Sunday, July 28, 2019, 2:30 pm, at SeaGlass Church, 202 Flamingo Dr., Apollo Beach, FL 33572. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 27, 2019