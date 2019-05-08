HAAG, Gwendolyn
89, loving wife of Thomas R. Haag, died peacefully April 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL. She was born in Harrisburg, PA, and is survived by her husband of 68 years; daughters, Kim H. Haag (Peter Schreuder) and Marc H. Lyon (Henry Lyon); grandchildren, Kelly Sullivan, Alex Sullivan, and Thomas Lyon; brother, E. Donald Hartzell; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Ruffner. She was preceded in death by son, Thomas R. Haag, Jr., and brother, Milton "Buzz" Hartzell. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm May 12 at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa. Burial will be in the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Lifepath Hospice, 11150 N. 53rd St., Temple Terrace, FL, 33617.
Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2019