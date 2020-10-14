Gwendolyn HALL

HALL, Gwendolyn D. "Gwen" After a long, exceedingly fruitful and blessed life, Gwen passed on October 3, 2020 in her own home surrounded by her family. A genuine coal miner's daughter of the Great Depression, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, George C. Hall and is survived by their five children, Doug, Becky, Steve, Beth, and Tim; grandchildren; great-grandchild; and four remaining sisters. Her passing represents the end of an era in which the traditional nuclear family was predominant in American society. Her life's work, her family, will endure through her children.



