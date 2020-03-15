Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Horne. View Sign Service Information Loyless Funeral Home 19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste E-2 Tampa , FL 33647 (813)-280-0040 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd Land O' Lakes , FL View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd Land O' Lakes , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HORNE, Gwendolyn E 73, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at her home in Tampa, Florida. Predeceased by her father, Arthur and mother, Miriam; her sister, Jinx; her husband of 50 years, Wayne; and son, Brian; she is survived by her brother, Joe (wife Pat); daughter, Lori (husband Mark) and son, Darrin (wife Leslie). In addition to her love for Jesus and her husband and children, she so deeply loved her nine darling Grandchildren who were the light of her life. While Gwen was formerly a florist, and then started and ran a successful residential and model home interior design firm called Excels, her life was always about her family. She was keenly focused on being the best wife, mother, Mimi, and aunt she could be. She made many close friends over the years as she and husband Wayne nurtured and raised their family in Land O' Lakes, Florida. She mastered the art of throwing spectacular birthday parties for folks of all ages, and really loved to cook. She loved to feed everyone. Gwen volunteered with the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and was an integral part of a Diabetes research project. Anyone that met Gwen knew she was the most kind and giving person. Friends and loved ones are invited to gather on Saturday, March 21 from 1-2 pm with a memorial service beginning at 2 pm at Loyless Funeral Home located at 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes, FL 34639 (813) 996-6610.

HORNE, Gwendolyn E 73, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at her home in Tampa, Florida. Predeceased by her father, Arthur and mother, Miriam; her sister, Jinx; her husband of 50 years, Wayne; and son, Brian; she is survived by her brother, Joe (wife Pat); daughter, Lori (husband Mark) and son, Darrin (wife Leslie). In addition to her love for Jesus and her husband and children, she so deeply loved her nine darling Grandchildren who were the light of her life. While Gwen was formerly a florist, and then started and ran a successful residential and model home interior design firm called Excels, her life was always about her family. She was keenly focused on being the best wife, mother, Mimi, and aunt she could be. She made many close friends over the years as she and husband Wayne nurtured and raised their family in Land O' Lakes, Florida. She mastered the art of throwing spectacular birthday parties for folks of all ages, and really loved to cook. She loved to feed everyone. Gwen volunteered with the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and was an integral part of a Diabetes research project. Anyone that met Gwen knew she was the most kind and giving person. Friends and loved ones are invited to gather on Saturday, March 21 from 1-2 pm with a memorial service beginning at 2 pm at Loyless Funeral Home located at 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes, FL 34639 (813) 996-6610.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020

