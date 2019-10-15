Gwendolyn STORM

Guest Book
  • "Caring, loving, supportive, are just a few ways to describe..."
    - Amy O'Neil
Obituary
Send Flowers

STORM, Gwendolyn Dovie 77, of Oldsmar, FL, entered into eternal peace on Sept. 27 2019, joining her beloved parents, her husband, Bill, daughter, Samantha, and brothers, Wayne and Darryl. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kay Gonzalez, her husband Luis, grandkids, Jesse and Ashley; a sister, Karen Seay; brothers, Rodney Revels and J. L. Evans; many nieces and nephews. Gwen was crowned Beauty Queen of Maas Brothers in the 70s and then joined Bank of Oldsmar, retiring at age 65. Gwen will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.