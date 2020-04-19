Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn TILLOTSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TILLOTSON, Gwendolyn Stephens born on Dec. 3, 1942, was a native to Tampa. She graduated from Plant High School and is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Don Tillotson, USAF. Gwen was a lifelong learner. She proudly served on the executive board for SW Water Management and Hillsbo-rough County 4H for many years. She was a member at Keystone United Methodist Church and a sister of PEO International. She leaves a legacy of her children, Don and Andrea Tillotson, Rhonda and Jimmy Fox, Tracy and Wills Moore; grandchildren, Courtney and Chad Dalton, Jacob Tillotson, Trista Fox, Maxine and Alex Moore; great-grandchildren, Ace and Abel Dalton. Expressions of rememberance can be made to the Gwen Tilotson 4-H scholarship at 4-H, 5339 CR 579, Seffner, Fl 33584.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020

