TILLOTSON, Gwendolyn Stephens born on Dec. 3, 1942, was a native to Tampa. She graduated from Plant High School and is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Don Tillotson, USAF. Gwen was a lifelong learner. She proudly served on the executive board for SW Water Management and Hillsbo-rough County 4H for many years. She was a member at Keystone United Methodist Church and a sister of PEO International. She leaves a legacy of her children, Don and Andrea Tillotson, Rhonda and Jimmy Fox, Tracy and Wills Moore; grandchildren, Courtney and Chad Dalton, Jacob Tillotson, Trista Fox, Maxine and Alex Moore; great-grandchildren, Ace and Abel Dalton. Expressions of rememberance can be made to the Gwen Tilotson 4-H scholarship at 4-H, 5339 CR 579, Seffner, Fl 33584.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020