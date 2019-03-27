HINSON, H. Lamar
85, of Valrico, Florida, born on March 16, 1934 in Plant City, entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2019. He was an electrician with CF Industries for 46 years and member of Countryside Baptist Church. As a young man he enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing. His greatest joy was his family and friends, and he held many July 4th and Memorial Day gatherings at his home. He loved spoiling his children and grandchildren, and was affectionally called "MarMar." He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Pat Hinson; children, Lynee Williams (John), Larry Hinson (Debbie), and Donna Nickerson (Nick); sister, Carol Epperson (Marvin); 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 11 am, at Countryside Baptist Church, 13422 Sydney Road, Dover, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Committal to follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon. Expressions of condolence at:
