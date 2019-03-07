Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Scott WETMORE. View Sign

WETMORE, H. Scott



66, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on March 1, 2019, in Tampa, after fighting an eight-year battle with cancer. Scott was born in White Plains, New York, on Dec. 16, 1952, and grew up in Tampa. He was a graduate of Tampa Catholic High School. Scott was a life-long entrepreneur in real estate and a pioneer in the communications industry. He founded H.S.W. Associates, Inc. in 1987. His love for wine, baseball, and the beach was only exceeded by his love for his daughters and granddaughters. He was known for being an avid supporter of many local charities as well as for his overall generosity. Scott is preceded in death by his sister Maryann Wetmore and cousin John Diniakos. Scott is survived by his daughters Holly Jean (Rich) Smith, Christy (David) Voelker, and Magen Wetmore; his granddaughters Paisley, Gracie, and Capri; mother, Dee (Johnie) Howard; and sister, Jane (Ken) Silas. Scott's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Moffitt Cancer Center for their loving care and support during his treatment the past eight years as well as in his final days. In lieu of flowers, scholarship donations may be sent to Tampa Catholic High School in memory of H. Scott Wetmore. Memorial services will be held at 2 pm, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 15610 Hutchison Road, Tampa.

3207 W BEARSS AVE

Tampa , FL 33618

