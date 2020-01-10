H. TEW (1939 - 2020)
Obituary
TEW, H. Coleman 80, of Plant City, Florida, born February 4, 1939, entered into eternal rest January 8, 2020. He was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church, a veteran of the United States Army, and owned and operated Cole's Carpet, serving Hillsborough and surrounding counties for many years. He loved his family, and enjoyed working, fishing, hunting, traveling, and yard-work. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Bundrum Tew; son, Timothy W. Tew (Vickie) of Plant City; grandchildren, David Tew (Crystal) of Kinston, North Carolina, and William "Bill" Tew (Amber) of Plant City; great-grand-daughter, Hannah Tew; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Auglee Tew; and siblings, Morris, Marguerite, and Marie. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11 at 3 pm at Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3505 Lone Oak Rd., Plant City, 33567, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 pm. Graveside committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Memorial contributions may be made to Lone Oak Baptist Church Building Fund, and/or LifePath Hospice at chaptershealth.org. Expressions of condolence at: hopewellfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020
