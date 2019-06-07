Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Worth BOYCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOYCE, Dr. H. Worth Jr.



88, passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019, in Odessa, Florida. Born in Clinton, North Carolina September 21, 1930, the son of Lena Craft Boyce and H.W. Boyce Sr., Worth was married to his devoted wife, Jean Murphy Boyce, for 67 years. Together they raised five children, Buddy Boyce (wife, Melinda), Dr. Steve Boyce (wife, Tina), Dr. Greg Boyce (wife, Martha), Cindy Zentmeyer (husband, Sonny), and Mary Wells (husband, Dan). Worth is also survived by his brother, Gene Boyce (wife, Pat); 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



H. Worth Boyce Jr. M.D., was one of the true pioneers of modern gastroenterology and responsible for many of the techniques in use today for patients with swallowing disorders. At age four, Worth told his parents that his dream was to become a doctor and he never wavered from that goal.



Worth was a graduate of Wake Forest University (BS), Baylor University (MS), and Bowman Gray School of Medicine (MD). He completed specialty training in internal medicine and subspecialty training in gastroenterology in the United States



During his military service of 20 years, he rose to the rank of Colonel, turning down promotions to General, because it would have taken him away from the practice of medicine. Worth served as Chief of Gastroenterology at Madigan Army Medical Center and Brooke Army Medical Center. From 1966 to 1975, he was Chief of Gastroenterology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, a consultant to the Surgeon General of the Army and was also one of President Dwight Eisenhower's personal physicians. During his career in the Army, Dr. Boyce was awarded the Army National Defense medal, the Army Commendation medal and the 'A' Prefix award which is the highest award that can be given for professional attainment in the US Army. In 1975, the President of United States awarded to Dr. Boyce the Legion of Merit medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.



In 1975, Dr. Boyce retired from the Army and joined the University of South Florida College of Medicine, where he established and served as the Director of the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition until 1990. In 1987, Dr. Boyce founded the USF Center for Esophageal and Swallowing Disorders. Dr. Boyce recognized that there was very little being done for people who were unable to swallow either because of a congenital disorder, injuries, or diseases such as esophageal cancer. His vision to create a comprehensive Center for Swallowing Disorders came to fruition after Hugh Culverhouse, at the time the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team, came to Dr. Boyce as a patient. Worth and Jean and Hugh and Joy Culverhouse soon became close friends, and through the generosity of the Culverhouses in 1987, and an additional endowment of $12 million from Joy Culverhouse in 1997, the Joy McCann Culverhouse Center for Swallowing Disorders stands to this day as the largest fully staffed swallowing center in the country and the crowning achievement of Dr. Boyce's illustrious career. Dr. Boyce finally retired from the practice of medicine in 2011 at the age of 81 .



Dr. Boyce's lifetime achievements are almost too numerous to mention, however the following are a listing of the most important accomplishments and honors of an incredible physician, husband, father, and patriarch to all in his adoring family:



He was President of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy ASGE, 1973 to 1974, President of the Eighth World Congress of Digestive Endoscopy, 1994, Recipient of the Rudolph Schindler award and the Fourth Distinguished Service award from ASGE for his contributions to gastrointestinal endoscopy. He was further the recipient of the Rudolph and Anita Noer Distinguished Professor award from the University of South Florida, recipient of the first Janssen award for Outstanding Achievement in Clinical Gastroenterology, and recipient of the Distinguished Achievement Award from the Medical Alumni Association of the Bowman Gray School of Medicine.



His contributions to medical literature include two textbooks, 48 chapters in medical textbooks, and over 200 medical articles. He directed over 50 post graduate courses in gastroenterology and endoscopy.



He was an Eagle Scout and Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop number 95, of which his three sons were members.



Of all of these many accolades and accomplishments, Worth would say that he is most proud of his role as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to the most warm, wonderful family in the world whom he loved without reservation.



The funeral service will be held Friday, June 14, at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 West Fletcher Ave. in Tampa, Florida. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 am, the service will begin at 11:30 am. After the service, the burial, with full military honors, will take place at 2 pm at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: USF Foundation, FBO Swallowing Center Research Operating Fund, 4202 East Fowler Ave., ALC 100, Tampa Florida 33620-5455



Loving memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at:





BOYCE, Dr. H. Worth Jr.88, passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019, in Odessa, Florida. Born in Clinton, North Carolina September 21, 1930, the son of Lena Craft Boyce and H.W. Boyce Sr., Worth was married to his devoted wife, Jean Murphy Boyce, for 67 years. Together they raised five children, Buddy Boyce (wife, Melinda), Dr. Steve Boyce (wife, Tina), Dr. Greg Boyce (wife, Martha), Cindy Zentmeyer (husband, Sonny), and Mary Wells (husband, Dan). Worth is also survived by his brother, Gene Boyce (wife, Pat); 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.H. Worth Boyce Jr. M.D., was one of the true pioneers of modern gastroenterology and responsible for many of the techniques in use today for patients with swallowing disorders. At age four, Worth told his parents that his dream was to become a doctor and he never wavered from that goal.Worth was a graduate of Wake Forest University (BS), Baylor University (MS), and Bowman Gray School of Medicine (MD). He completed specialty training in internal medicine and subspecialty training in gastroenterology in the United States Army During his military service of 20 years, he rose to the rank of Colonel, turning down promotions to General, because it would have taken him away from the practice of medicine. Worth served as Chief of Gastroenterology at Madigan Army Medical Center and Brooke Army Medical Center. From 1966 to 1975, he was Chief of Gastroenterology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, a consultant to the Surgeon General of the Army and was also one of President Dwight Eisenhower's personal physicians. During his career in the Army, Dr. Boyce was awarded the Army National Defense medal, the Army Commendation medal and the 'A' Prefix award which is the highest award that can be given for professional attainment in the US Army. In 1975, the President of United States awarded to Dr. Boyce the Legion of Merit medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.In 1975, Dr. Boyce retired from the Army and joined the University of South Florida College of Medicine, where he established and served as the Director of the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition until 1990. In 1987, Dr. Boyce founded the USF Center for Esophageal and Swallowing Disorders. Dr. Boyce recognized that there was very little being done for people who were unable to swallow either because of a congenital disorder, injuries, or diseases such as esophageal cancer. His vision to create a comprehensive Center for Swallowing Disorders came to fruition after Hugh Culverhouse, at the time the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team, came to Dr. Boyce as a patient. Worth and Jean and Hugh and Joy Culverhouse soon became close friends, and through the generosity of the Culverhouses in 1987, and an additional endowment of $12 million from Joy Culverhouse in 1997, the Joy McCann Culverhouse Center for Swallowing Disorders stands to this day as the largest fully staffed swallowing center in the country and the crowning achievement of Dr. Boyce's illustrious career. Dr. Boyce finally retired from the practice of medicine in 2011 at the age of 81 .Dr. Boyce's lifetime achievements are almost too numerous to mention, however the following are a listing of the most important accomplishments and honors of an incredible physician, husband, father, and patriarch to all in his adoring family:He was President of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy ASGE, 1973 to 1974, President of the Eighth World Congress of Digestive Endoscopy, 1994, Recipient of the Rudolph Schindler award and the Fourth Distinguished Service award from ASGE for his contributions to gastrointestinal endoscopy. He was further the recipient of the Rudolph and Anita Noer Distinguished Professor award from the University of South Florida, recipient of the first Janssen award for Outstanding Achievement in Clinical Gastroenterology, and recipient of the Distinguished Achievement Award from the Medical Alumni Association of the Bowman Gray School of Medicine.His contributions to medical literature include two textbooks, 48 chapters in medical textbooks, and over 200 medical articles. He directed over 50 post graduate courses in gastroenterology and endoscopy.He was an Eagle Scout and Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop number 95, of which his three sons were members.Of all of these many accolades and accomplishments, Worth would say that he is most proud of his role as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to the most warm, wonderful family in the world whom he loved without reservation.The funeral service will be held Friday, June 14, at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 West Fletcher Ave. in Tampa, Florida. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 am, the service will begin at 11:30 am. After the service, the burial, with full military honors, will take place at 2 pm at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: USF Foundation, FBO Swallowing Center Research Operating Fund, 4202 East Fowler Ave., ALC 100, Tampa Florida 33620-5455Loving memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.dignitymemorial.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close