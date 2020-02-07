MORGAN, Haidee Ann daughter of Gretel Heitler Morgan, Frisco Texas, and the late Andrew Morgan, was born on November 22, 1955, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Haidee transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:04 am EST at Tampa General Hospice, Tampa, Florida. Haidee leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memories, one brother, Ernest P. Morgan (Raphael), Irving Texas; five sisters, Dillis M. George (the late Adam George), Irving Texas; Sandra M. Faciane (the late Julian Faciane), Frisco Texas; Eva M. Smith (Kenneth) Carrollton, Texas; Yolanda M. Laurent (the late Terry Laurent), Slidell, Louisiana; and Gretchen M. Galman (Victor), Jacksonville, Florida and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Haidee was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in New Orleans, Louisiana class of 1973 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management at the University of Phoenix in 2001. Haidee was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield and McDermott Inc., in New Orleans, Louisiana. In 1984 she relocated to Tampa, Florida, where she remained a loyal employee of Citi Corp for 22 years. Haidee has been a faithful member of the New Testament Worship Center for 35 years. Services, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at New Testament Worship Center 5107 E. 32nd Ave., Tampa, FL 33619. Visitation 11:30 am - 1 pm. Celebration of Life Service 1 pm. Interment immediately following at Garden of Memories Cemetery Tampa, FL. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020