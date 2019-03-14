ABDUL-HALIM, Hajjirrah
born March 10, 1982, she transitioned March 8, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her parents, Baqir and Malika B. Abdul-Halim; siblings; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-8 pm, Funeral service is Saturday, March 16, at 11 am at Bethlehem M.B. Church, 1241 22nd St. S.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019