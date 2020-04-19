Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hal Flowers. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

FLOWERS, Hal Holmes born July 26, 1969, in Atlanta, Georgia, was tragically killed by a motorcyclist April 4, 2020. We are very grateful to all those who tried to save his life, especially the good Samaritans who helped even in this time of social distancing. Hal is survived by his wife, Lara Peppard Flowers, his four children, Wolfgang Maxwell, Alachua Madison, Carson Cordell and Alexandra Jane; his father, Harry ("Hal") Flowers (Marian McCulloch), former stepmother, Jan Flowers; stepbrother, Drew McCulloch (Stephanie Jones); niece, Audrey McCulloch, and all his many other family members and friends, who miss him terribly. Hal was a loving husband to Lara; and a devoted father to his children. His death leaves a tremendous void in the lives of those who loved him. Hal happened to be a brilliant lawyer, with law and business degrees from the University of Florida, but family was everything to him. He was as much a master in the kitchen as in the garden, and he could fix anything. Passionate about an eclectic array of music, he loved to make up hilarious songs on the spot. He started lifting weights a few years ago and recently joined the 1000-pound club at age fifty. The timing of Hal's acerbic wit was impeccable and the content often unpublishable. But he delivered his sarcastic comments gently, pulling everyone in on the joke. He could be stubborn, almost rebellious, but simultaneously so sweet and so funny that friends would laugh and give in to his arguments. He could have been a comedian in an alternate life, so frequently did he see the humor in unexpected sources. Self-deprecating and always sincerely self-improving, Hal fought demons during his life and came out the stronger for it. And he took what he learned and paid it forward by helping so many others who were fighting the same battles. Perhaps because he had been through difficult times, Hal developed a gift for appreciating the good in the world and calling it to the attention of those around him. Hal once described his father as having made "a wallop of an impression" on this world, and the same could be said about Hal. He touched many lives with his humor and kindness. Hal would be mock-mortified that he would be remembered again publicly weeks or months from now. But his family, his friends, his neighbors, all of those whose lives he touched, deserve the right to celebrate a man who truly left the world a better place. Because of coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of Hal's life will be postponed until a safer time. Hal's family has planned a private ceremony for now; information on the future celebration will be posted on

