Hannah KRASSNER

KRASSNER, Hannah 101, died peacefully at Menorah Manor on June 25, 2020. Hannah was born in Allentown, Pa.on May 19, 1919. In 1962, Hannah and husband of 57 years, Edwin Krassner (deceased) moved to St Petersburg, Florida from Miami, FL. Besides being a wife, homemaker, and mother, Hannah was active in Hadassah, Bnai Brith, and was a lifetime member of Congregation B'nai Israel. She enjoyed mah jong, entertaining, the arts, travel, and family. Hannah had a full and wonderful life, and her family, while missing her now, celebrates the many years they've had together. Hannah is survived by her three children, Michael Krassner, St Petersburg, FL, Abbye Perlman, Fayetteville, GA, and David Krassner, Northridge, CA; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Service at graveside is scheduled in Miami, Florida. David C. Gross Funeral Home



