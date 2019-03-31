KOCH, Hans "John"
79, of St. Petersburg, died March 26, 2019. Born in Tientsin, China, John moved to Florida in 1975 from Vietnam, and worked as a Real Estate Investor. He is survived by his wife, Lien Thi Koch, St. Petersburg; siblings, Peter Koch (Laura) of California, Monika MacFawn (Fred) of St. Petersburg, FL and Martin Koch (Nancy) of Tierra Verde, FL. A Memorial Service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4800 33rd St. N, St. Petersburg, FL., Saturday April 6 at 3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019