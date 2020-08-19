1/1
Hans MACON
MACON, Hans Miguel 54, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned August 14, 2020. He is survived by his father, Major Macon; loving wife, Barbara Macon; sons, Gregory Robinson, Michael (Kesha) Davis, Morquell Macon, Rashad Macon and Jacquel Griffin; daughters, Gracie Macon, Elondra Macon, and Jahbria Macon; three brothers, Duke (Cassandra) Macon, Dexter (Shressia) Smith and Antwon Furse; three sisters, Natasha Jordan, Evon (Leon) Davis and Yolanda Macon; 13 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Graveside service Saturday, August 22, 11 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Royal Palm South Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
