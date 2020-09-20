1/1
Hans Mutschler
MUTSCHLER, Hans 89, of Spring Hill, Florida peacefully followed the Lord's call home September 14, 2020. Survived by Anita, his beloved wife of 63 years; daughter, Susan Mutschler and grandson, Eric of Spring Hill, Florida, and daughter, Dr. Linda Padilla, her husband Abel, and three grandchildren, Melissa, Timothy, and Kimberly of Milford, Connecticut. He also leaves a sister, Margo Hoyt of Spring Hill, Florida. As newlyweds, Hans and Anita immigrated from Freiburg, Germany to New York where he practiced his craft of European cabinet making. He was employed for 38 years at Fordham University. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Oaks Lutheran Church. Turner Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home
14360 Spring Hill Drive
Spring Hill, FL 34609
352-796-9661
