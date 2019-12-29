Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hardy TUEGEL. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Send Flowers Obituary

TUEGEL, Hardy C. passed peacefully December 23, 2019, 30 hours shy of his 99th birthday on Christmas Day. Born in 1920 to Henry and Sophia Tuegel in Addieville, IL, Hardy grew up in St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty Smith Tuegel; second wife, Alice Monley Tuegel; brothers, Bill and Rudolph; sister, Ruby Reisinger; and nephew, Mark Rombach. Hardy enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 and served our country as a Pharmacist Mate First Class during World War II. He met his wife-to-be at Great Lakes Naval Training Center and married in 1945. Graduating from St. Louis University in 1953, the family soon transferred to Temple Terrace, FL, while he was employed as an accountant for Ralston-Purina. He retired in Tampa after 20 years as Comptroller with Peninsula AAA Motor Club. He was the first Treasurer of First Presbyterian Church of Temple Terrace and assisted on the Finance Committee at University Village. He will always be remembered as the most honest, sincere, and humble man we all can aspire to be. Hardy is survived by his loving son, Robert (Michele); sister, Caroline Rombach; grandchildren, Lesley LeRoy (Scott), Daniel Tuegel; great-granddaughter, Savannah LeRoy; and 10 nieces and nephews. Completing his circle of life, Hardy is also survived by his loving stepchildren, Bob (Susan) Monley, Mary Mansell (Phillip), Patty Marchionno (Stelio), Eileen Salem, Margaret Jones (Ron), Susan Rothenberg, Joe (Ann) Monley; 15 step-grandchildren; and 22 step great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Temple Terrace, January 11, 2020. Details yet to be confirmed. A devout man, Hardy would appreciate your prayers or donations to his church in lieu of flowers. Please sign Hardy's guestbook at:

