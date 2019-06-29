DWELLEY, HARLEY L.



80, of Zephyrhills, Florida, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He died at home, under the care of Gulfside Hospice, along with his wife and daughter. Harley was born on Jan. 3, 1939 in Calais, Maine, the son of Frank Willard Dwelley and Bertha Erdine (Frost) Dwelley. He married Linda McLeod on Aug. 25, 1963. Harley was a 1957 graduate of Calais High School and a 1961 graduate of Machias State Teachers College. He taught math for 28 years. Harley was a member of the Freemasons, and was awarded the 50-year service Veteran's Medal from the Grand Lodge of Maine in 2018. He was also a member of the Anah Shriners. Harley loved golf, and enjoyed playing with his many Betmar friends. Harley is survived by his wife, Linda, of Zephyrhills; daughter, Kim and son-in-law, Ed Alvaro of Natick, MA; brother, Norman and his wife, Marilyn, of Zephyrhills. He was predeceased by his son, Harley Gordon (Buster). A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1 pm in Betmar Acres' Clubhouse 3, 5512 Apache St., Zephyrhills. Donations in Harley's memory may be made to Gulfside Hospice, 36524 SR 54, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 or to New River Church, 4210 Ernest Dr., Wesley Chapel, FL 33543.

