Harney WHIDDEN
WHIDDEN, Harney Cecil 96, passed away on July 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Cecil Whidden and Sally Sweat. He was born in Bradley, FL on September 27, 1923. Harney spent most of his life in Hillsborough County serving 50 plus years as a minister. He servedhis country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Harney enjoyed gardening, reading the Bible, and singing gospel music. He was a member of the Dry Prairie Baptist Church. His greatest love was his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; children, Rodney Whidden of North Carolina and Lisa Baty of Sebring, FL. Surviving are also 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian; and three sisters. Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at Dry Prairie Baptist Church in Duette, Florida from 11 am -12 pm. Service time will be immediately following visitation. Mike Davis officiating. Interment will be held at the Alafia Baptist Cemetery. Masks are at your discretion. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
1 entry
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory
