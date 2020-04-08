Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
BEYER, Harold Justus "Gus" 93, of Largo, passed away on April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helene Irene Beyer. Gus is survived by his loving children, Patrick (Kathy), thy), Sally (Thomas), and Scott (Colleen); grandchildren, Kristin, James, Richard (Katherine), Melissa, Bryan (Leslie), Kimberly, Jennifer (Ben), and Bridget; and great-grandchildren, Thomas, James, Helena, and Andrew; as well as many dear friends. www.sylvanabbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020
