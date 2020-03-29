CHRISTMAN, Harold Lee 71, of Spring Hill, FL, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home. He was born in Palmerton, PA and came to the area in 1984 from Slatington, PA. He was a U.S. Army veteran with the 4th infantry during the Vietnam War and owner / operator of a floor installation business. He was a member of Shady Hills VFW #8681 and Shady Hills United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jan Ellen Christman of Spring Hill, FL; sons and daughters-in-law, Bo (Kerry) Christman and Casey (Vanessa) Christman, all of Spring Hill, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Sunny (James) Tumbarello of Weeki Wachee, FL; brother, Gary Christman; seven grandchildren, Trey, Ayla, James II, Christopher, Giovanni, Jaxon and Emma. Services to be announced. Merritt FH (352) 686-6649
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020