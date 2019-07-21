Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Edward "Ed." GILBERT. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Belleair Garden Club 903 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Belleair , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

"Ed." 83, went to be with his Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born July 1, 1936, in Scioto County, Ohio, a son of the late Hubert E. and Peachie Dawson Gilbert, of Minford, Ohio. He married the love of his life, Donna Blankenship, in 1954. Ed was a Christian family man. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Donna Blankenship Gilbert; his loving daughter, Kim Kennedy, and Martin Kennedy (son-in-law who is deceased) of San Antonio, Texas and Belleair, Florida; his loving son, Marc Gilbert, and his wife Elise of St Petersburg, Florida; four granddaughters, Erica (Austin) Yee, Lacie Gilbert, Alyee Gilbert, and Rhea Gilbert; a great-grandson, Tucker Halenkamp; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Yee. Also survived by a brother, Daniel (Dorothy) Gilbert of Minford, Ohio; a sister, Joy (Brian) Haley of St. Petersburg, Florida; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Sherri Mason of Largo, Florida. His parents and a brother; Jim Gilbert and a sister-in-law, Martha Gilbert predeceased him. A memorial service will be held at the Belleair Garden Club, 903 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair, Florida on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation,

