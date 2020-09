Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

GILSTRAP, Harold Jr. "Harry" 69, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Sept. 23, 2020. He is survived by brother, James Haywood (Luticia); sisters, Deborah Mells (Al), and Brenda Godfrey (Thomas); and other relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday, Oct. 3, Reach the Unreached C.O.G.I.C. (family only). Visitation, Friday, Oct. 2, 4-7 pm, Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store