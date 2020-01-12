HACKNEY, Harold died on January 6, 2020 after many years of declining health. He was born on November 19, 1935 to parents, Zella and Otto Hackney, both deceased. Harold was an only child. He was born in Elkhorn City, KY. He grew up in Dayton, OH. He established an insurance agency and other businesses in Enon, OH. Harold took great pride in his sons and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Lillie; his sons, Dr. Michael Hackney and wife, Eileen, Dr. R. Dean Hackney; and his grandchildren, Liz, Nick, John, Sol and Rain. He will be cremated and his ashes will be interred at Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL in the spring. Harold retired early in order to pursue his many hobbies and was grateful for his full life. Sleep in peace Love.

