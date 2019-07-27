EARLY, Harold Harvey III
48, of Port Richey, FL passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his dad, Harold H. Early Jr. and mom, Valerie Nissley. He was a loving husband, best friend, and also survived by Kristel Early; father to Joshua Early and Lucas Early. Also surviving are sister, Sheri Hoover (Corey)of Pennsylvania; half brother, Mark Nissley of Pennsylvania; niece, Alicia Nissley of Pennsylvania; grandma, Joyce Swope; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and family. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 pm at The Sanctuary, 5804 Vermont Ave., New Port Richey, FL. 34652. All are welcome with a potluck lunch after.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 27, 2019