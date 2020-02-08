LASHWAY, Harold A. "Sonny" 65, of St. Petersburg, FL entered into Gods kingdom, Jan. 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Sonny moved from Petersburg, NY to St Petersburg with Phyllis in 2002. He fulfilled his dream of owning a successful handy man business and own his home. Sonny leaves behind his love of 20 years Phyllis Dodge of St. Petersburg, FL. His many furry felines friends, his dog, toby; and his much loved Chihuahua, Dolly. He also leaves behind an amazing family an abundance of friends and his sidekick Frank. Sonny was an amazing funny man. He is missed As his footprints has touched our lives his footprints are now walking in our hearts I love you now and forever.

