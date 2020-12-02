LEIENDECKER, Harold F. 88, of Seffner, formerly of Clearwater, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Born October 27, 1932 in Coshocton, Ohio, he was the son of Gernard Leiendecker and Mary (Cannon) Leiendecker. His family moved to Mansfield, Ohio in 1940. Harold earned his Eagle Scout badge in 1949. He graduated in 1954 with his civil engineering degree from Northwestern University, where he belonged to Tau Beta Pi honorary engineering fraternity. While there, Harold served an internship with TVA, which took him to Knoxville, TN, where he met his wife, Sarah. After graduation, Harold went on to a 33 year career at Exxon. Harold was a member of the Libertarian Party, and ran for office in both the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate. In his retirement, he earned his MBA in Economics from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, before finally settling in Florida. As long as he could, Harold attended and taught classes in the ASPEC program at Eckerd College. Harold was predeceased by his wife, Sarah, in 2012. He is survived by his four children, Mary Ann (William) Hubbell, Karen (George) Porcelli, Shirley (Randy) Herring, and Kurt (Donna) Leiendecker; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The family will hold a small celebration of life at a later date. Taylor Family Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store