1/
Harold LEIENDECKER
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEIENDECKER, Harold F. 88, of Seffner, formerly of Clearwater, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Born October 27, 1932 in Coshocton, Ohio, he was the son of Gernard Leiendecker and Mary (Cannon) Leiendecker. His family moved to Mansfield, Ohio in 1940. Harold earned his Eagle Scout badge in 1949. He graduated in 1954 with his civil engineering degree from Northwestern University, where he belonged to Tau Beta Pi honorary engineering fraternity. While there, Harold served an internship with TVA, which took him to Knoxville, TN, where he met his wife, Sarah. After graduation, Harold went on to a 33 year career at Exxon. Harold was a member of the Libertarian Party, and ran for office in both the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate. In his retirement, he earned his MBA in Economics from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, before finally settling in Florida. As long as he could, Harold attended and taught classes in the ASPEC program at Eckerd College. Harold was predeceased by his wife, Sarah, in 2012. He is survived by his four children, Mary Ann (William) Hubbell, Karen (George) Porcelli, Shirley (Randy) Herring, and Kurt (Donna) Leiendecker; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The family will hold a small celebration of life at a later date. Taylor Family Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Family Funeral Home
5300 Park Boulevard
Pinellas Park, FL 37781
(727) 545-9858
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Taylor Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved