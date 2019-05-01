Harold Preston TUCKER

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Staff at Faupel Funeral Home
Service Information
Faupel Funeral Home - Port Richey
7524 Ridge Road
Port Richey, FL
34668
(727)-849-9964
Obituary
Send Flowers

TUCKER, Harold Preston

92, of Land O' Lakes, FL, died April 24, 2019. He was born December 15, 1926, in Glasgow, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, George "Mitt" and Jessie Tucker; many siblings; and his wife of 55 years, Katie Durham Tucker. Survivors include a brother, Robert L. Tucker; three daughters, Stephanie, Kathy (Buck), and Janis; six grandchildren, Jeni (James), Matt, Rob (Kristina), Valerie, Katie (Kevin), and Josh (Breana); and seven great-grandchildren, Zach, Emma Kate, Preston, Ian, Hailey, Clayton, and Owen. He served in the Navy and the Marine Corps during WWII. The family would like to thank his care staff at Angels Senior Living for their dedication. A service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 12 pm at Faupel Funeral Home in Port Richey. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the NRA Foundation.

logo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.