TUCKER, Harold Preston
92, of Land O' Lakes, FL, died April 24, 2019. He was born December 15, 1926, in Glasgow, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, George "Mitt" and Jessie Tucker; many siblings; and his wife of 55 years, Katie Durham Tucker. Survivors include a brother, Robert L. Tucker; three daughters, Stephanie, Kathy (Buck), and Janis; six grandchildren, Jeni (James), Matt, Rob (Kristina), Valerie, Katie (Kevin), and Josh (Breana); and seven great-grandchildren, Zach, Emma Kate, Preston, Ian, Hailey, Clayton, and Owen. He served in the Navy and the Marine Corps during WWII. The family would like to thank his care staff at Angels Senior Living for their dedication. A service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 12 pm at Faupel Funeral Home in Port Richey. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the NRA Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019