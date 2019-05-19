PENN, Harold Ray
94, passed away peacefully May 8, 2019. Born April 23, 1925 in Lapine, AL, he was one of eight children, with one remaining sibling, Barbara Tschannen. He was married to his wife of 65 years, Mildred, until her death in 2011. He was and will always be a proud Marine, serving in WWII as a gunner on the USS Biloxi. His vessel received 11 battle stars, was involved in two sea battles, and gave support for various landings in the Pacific Campaign. For most of his life, he was employed in the freight/transportation industry. He was a lifelong Baptist. He loved his family very much and was always tremendously supportive. He was an all out salt of the Earth and a genuinely great guy. You could always count on was his ability to tell a joke, never lacking for words, and always ready to pull a prank on the unsuspecting. He loved to fish and was as proud of his jon boat as if he owned a super yacht. He loved all sports, especially softball, playing in various church leagues around Tampa. He is survived by daughter, Marilyn Moore; son, Ray Penn (Madalene); daughter, Donna Sonenberg (Kent); seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Blount and Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel followed by interment with military honors at 2:30 pm, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or to a Hospice of your choice.
www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019