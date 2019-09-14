REVETTE, Harold G. Sr. " Cush" local race car driver Cush Revette Sr. takes last Checkered flag. A native of Tampa, he passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He is survived by his son, Cush G. Revette; family and friends. The family will receive friends for Visitation, Sunday, September 15, 2019 between 1 and 2 pm at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa. Services will begin at 2 pm at the funeral home, followed by Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019