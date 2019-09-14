Harold REVETTE (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "God Bless Cush and Family. Cush drove My Father's Car in..."
    - Mike Scalise
  • "May you rest in peace"
    - Janet Hotaling
  • "Final lap to heaven"
    - Linda Emerson
Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
Obituary
REVETTE, Harold G. Sr. " Cush" local race car driver Cush Revette Sr. takes last Checkered flag. A native of Tampa, he passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He is survived by his son, Cush G. Revette; family and friends. The family will receive friends for Visitation, Sunday, September 15, 2019 between 1 and 2 pm at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa. Services will begin at 2 pm at the funeral home, followed by Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
