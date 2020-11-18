ROBERSON, Harold T. 44, of Lithia Springs, GA, transitioned November 1, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife, Ladosia Roberson; two brothers, Daniel Biggs and his wife and Kareem Dykes; one sister, Tiffany Moore (Odell); three sisters-in-law, Lisa Copeland and husband, Yasmin McCelleis (Tyrone), and Chrishonna Malone; five daughters, Tuwaana Bradberry, Rashanda Tyler, Taquira Roberson, Orionna Garrett, and Precious Morgan; five sons, Torey and Harold III, Joshua D. Malone, John James, and Joshua A. Malone; 14 grandchildren; two uncles; two aunts; and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 am, at Friendship M.B. Church, 3300 31st St S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store