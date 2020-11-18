1/1
Harold ROBERSON
ROBERSON, Harold T. 44, of Lithia Springs, GA, transitioned November 1, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife, Ladosia Roberson; two brothers, Daniel Biggs and his wife and Kareem Dykes; one sister, Tiffany Moore (Odell); three sisters-in-law, Lisa Copeland and husband, Yasmin McCelleis (Tyrone), and Chrishonna Malone; five daughters, Tuwaana Bradberry, Rashanda Tyler, Taquira Roberson, Orionna Garrett, and Precious Morgan; five sons, Torey and Harold III, Joshua D. Malone, John James, and Joshua A. Malone; 14 grandchildren; two uncles; two aunts; and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 am, at Friendship M.B. Church, 3300 31st St S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Willie A. Watkins, Inc.
